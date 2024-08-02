SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director

Science Applications International Corp. has appointed Bernard Wille Height as its new senior capture director.

Height announced his new post at SAIC through a Linkedin post shared Wednesday. The veteran capture manager spent most of his career performing the said role for several government contractors.

Before his most recent move, Height was the capture director for General Dynamics’ information technology business for almost four years. At GDIT, he was responsible for identifying opportunities and supporting key pursuits across the target market.

Height was also involved in capture management at ManTech, Engility, Akima and Leidos. He spent over eight years at Lockheed Martin, where he was a financial analyst before becoming the business development capture manager.

The volunteer firefighter and U.S. Army Reserve chaplain has a Master of Liberal Arts in Finance from Harvard University and a Post Baccalaureate degree in Finance and Accounting from The Wharton School. Height also holds a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University School of Business.