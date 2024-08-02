in Executive Moves, News

SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director

Bernard Wille Height / LinkedIn
SAIC Names Bernard Wille Height as Senior Capture Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Science Applications International Corp. has appointed Bernard Wille Height as its new senior capture director.

Height announced his new post at SAIC through a Linkedin post shared Wednesday. The veteran capture manager spent most of his career performing the said role for several government contractors.

Before his most recent move, Height was the capture director for General Dynamics’ information technology business for almost four years. At GDIT, he was responsible for identifying opportunities and supporting key pursuits across the target market.

Height was also involved in capture management at ManTech, Engility, Akima and Leidos. He spent over eight years at Lockheed Martin, where he was a financial analyst before becoming the business development capture manager.

The volunteer firefighter and U.S. Army Reserve chaplain has a Master of Liberal Arts in Finance from Harvard University and a Post Baccalaureate degree in Finance and Accounting from The Wharton School. Height also holds a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University School of Business.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Brett Surbey Appointed Contracts Director at Empower AI - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Brett Surbey Appointed Contracts Director at Empower AI
Booz Allen Launches Generative AI Tech on Orbiting Lab; Chris Bogdan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen Launches Generative AI Tech on Orbiting Lab; Chris Bogdan Quoted