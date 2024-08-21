SAIC Books $262M Modification to Air Force Contract on Cloud Computing Services

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a contract modification worth up to $262 million for continued support services to the U.S. Air Force’s cloud computing capability.

The modification brings close to $1.25 billion the total cumulative face value of the contract awarded SAIC in June 2018 under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition vehicle, the Department of Defense said.

The modified contract calls for the Reston, Virginia-based company to continue extending commercial cloud architectural and foundational services and software engineering assistance in the Air Force’s technology modernization.

The service branch will designate the facilities where SAIC will perform the contract’s work expected for completion by Sept. 8, 2025.

Operations and maintenance funding of $13.8 million under fiscal year 2024 is being obligated at the time of the contract award.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas initiated the contract modification activity.

In May, SAIC booked a $29.3 million contract to provide the Air Force with information technology services to support a tactical data exchange system that the service uses on its airborne platforms.