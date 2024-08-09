Rolls-Royce Names Kimberly Hicks General Counsel for Defense and RRNA

Aerospace company Rolls-Royce has appointed Kimberly Hicks as general counsel for defense and Rolls-Royce North America, a position she has held in an interim capacity since January.

Based in Washington, D.C., Hicks will not only lead Rolls-Royce’s global defense and U.S. general counsel teams but also join the RRNA board in overseeing the company’s Special Security Agreement with the Department of Defense, Rolls-Royce said Wednesday.

The company hired Hicks in May 2022 initially as assistant general counsel, defense, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Before she joined Rolls-Royce, Hicks headed Accenture Federal Services’ litigation and investigations team.

She also worked previously as legal counsel for Northrop Grumman’s corporate headquarters and space sector.

Hicks obtained her bachelor’s degree from Boston University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Georgetown University Law Center.

In announcing Hicks’ permanent appointment, Adam Riddle, RRNA president for defense and CEO, cited her extensive aerospace and defense industry knowledge and experience as legal adviser for government contractors.

“Kim has already proven to be an outstanding fit, providing strong leadership and trusted counsel, and we are excited for her to assume this role in a permanent capacity,” he said.