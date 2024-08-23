Rocket Lab Appoints Kenneth Possenriede to Board of Directors

Kenneth Possenriede , a financial leader with 35 years of experience at Lockheed Martin , was named board director at Rocket Lab USA .

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said in a statement Thursday, “We’re building the space company of the future here – an end-to-end space company that truly unleashes the potential of space as the next industrial revolution in human history. Ken played a key role in the growth and success of the traditional space model. Now we’re excited to have him help us build the future.”

Before joining Rocket Lab, Possenriede served as Lockheed’s chief financial officer.

His tenure at Lockheed also includes holding several other finance roles such as company VP and treasurer as well as vice president of finance for the company’s aeronautics, rotary and mission systems and space businesses.