Robert Roughsedge Named Business Development VP at Elbit Systems of America

Robert Roughsedge , formerly vice president in charge of strategic captures at Leidos, announced on LinkedIn Monday he has been appointed VP of business development at Elbit Systems of America .

He brings BD experience from his business capture roles in the aerospace and defense industry as well as from his service in the U.S. Army.

Before Leidos, Roughsedge served as director of BD and strategy at what was then L3 Technologies .

He also spent five years at Textron Systems , where he held various leadership positions handling BD, strategy and precision systems operations.

Earlier in his career, Roughsedge served in the U.S. Army for over three decades and was a partner at Lawson & Weitzen for over 13 years.