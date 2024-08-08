in Defense And Intelligence, News

Riverside Research Relocating DC Operations to Virginia; Steven Omick Quoted

Steven Omick / PR Newswire
Riverside Research Relocating DC Operations to Virginia; Steven Omick Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Riverside Research will relocate its business operations in Washington, D.C., to Fairfax, Virginia, in September.

A new 38,707-square-foot facility in Fairfax will house the Open Innovation Center for research and development and the Commercial Innovation Center online development and test platform, which provides a secure, virtual, open ecosystem for commercial space-related R&D, Riverside Research said Wednesday.

The relocation aims to centralize Northern Virginia operations and accommodate growth.

“Our new, consolidated Fairfax location ensures close proximity to many of our government customers, and underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation on behalf of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community,” said Steven Omick, president and CEO of Riverside Research.

As part of the plan, the organization will merge its facility in Arlington, Virginia, with its Centreville office.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Defense And Intelligence

mm

Written by Kristen Smith

Northrop Awarded Space Force Contract to Develop 2nd Deep Space Radar Tech Site - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Awarded Space Force Contract to Develop 2nd Deep Space Radar Tech Site
Air Force Selects SOFIS-TRG for $83M Deal to Provide MQ-9 Training Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Selects SOFIS-TRG for $83M Deal to Provide MQ-9 Training Support