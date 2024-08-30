Recorded Future to Integrate Threat Intelligence Tools With Google Security Operations

Recorded Future announced that its threat intelligence capabilities will be integrated with Google Security Operations as part of a push to refine the latter’s security information and event management and security orchestration, automation and response components.

According to a blog post published Wednesday on Recorded Future’s website, the integration intends to help organizations advance the use of intelligence-driven workflows to drive automation in cyberthreat detection and response and enable their teams to handle a higher volume of threats and quickly address critical alerts.

By Sept. 15, the Google Security Operations SOAR v1.0 offering will be launched to enable organizations to visualize threats and accelerate the decision-making process by writing detections derived from Google SecOps SOAR into Recorded Future Collective Insights and viewing the Recorded Future Alert details in the SOAR platform.

By November, Recorded Future Alerts covering critical vulnerabilities, domain abuse and other use cases will be fully integrated into Google SecOps as part of Google Security Operations SOAR v1.1 to help improve threat management and response operations.

In the first quarter of 2025, Recorded Future said it will launch correlation rules and tailored risk lists for correlation use cases as part of Google Security Operations SIEM to enable organizations to prioritize and understand threat detections.

