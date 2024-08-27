in Contract Awards, News, Space

Raytheon Receives Air Force Contract for CASTLE Program

RTX company Raytheon has booked a $26.5 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to work on the Creating Arrays for Strategic elecTro-optical, proLiferated and Exquisite program, which seeks to enhance focal plane arrays used for space applications.

Under the cost-reimbursement contract, the Department of Defense said Friday Raytheon will develop the performance and yield of medium and large format FPAs in Goleta, California through Feb. 23, 2029.

At the time of award, $6 million from the service branch’s fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds are being initially obligated.

The solicitation for the CASTLE project was posted on SAM.gov in September 2023. Three bids were received.

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the contracting activity.

Written by Kacey Roberts

