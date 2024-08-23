in Contract Awards, News

Radiant Logistics Secures USAID Contract for Transportation, Logistics Services

Radiant Logistics, a technology-enabled global transportation and logistics services provider, has been awarded a five-year contract by the U.S. Agency for International Development to provide transportation and logistics support for personnel and equipment worldwide.

The company said Wednesday the contract was awarded to its Radiant Global Logistics subsidiary and provides for mission critical transportation for personnel, emergency disaster equipment, cargo and service animals for the Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.

The support will enable USAID to continue its mission of delivering aid during disasters and other emergencies around the globe. With its roster of experienced special projects and disaster response logisticians as well as its capability for heavy lift air chartering, Radiant has consistently played crucial roles in several agency missions.

Radiant has been able to rapidly deploy personnel and lifesaving equipment into disaster zones and highly complex operating environments. It was involved with search and rescue operations after the Turkey earthquake and delivery of tarps and blankets after the cyclone in Vanuatu, among other missions.

