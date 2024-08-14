PDW Appoints Chuck McGraw as Chief Revenue Officer

Chuck McGraw was selected as the new chief revenue officer of Performance Drone Works.

The drone technology company said Wednesday McGraw is tasked with overseeing PDW’s revenue growth strategy. He will be responsible for ensuring the go-to-market functions stay cohesive amidst the company’s product and customer portfolio expansion.

Prior to his promotion, McGraw held the role of vice president of sales for over a year. In this role, he oversaw various teams including sales, marketing, customer success, revenue operations and partner channel.

At Skydio , McGraw served as director of sales for public sector before his promotion to vice president of federal sales. He also played an advisory role at Epirus for a couple of years.

McGraw was with MCS Pharma Consulting for more than three years as strategic business consultant. At Tanium , he served as director of sales enablement and training before becoming the director of technical training and operations.

Ryan Gury , CEO of PDW, emphasized McGraw’s industry knowledge and leadership experience as key factors in the company’s efforts to strengthen their ability to deliver products that meet warfighter requirements. “His unique ability to forecast product requirements and develop a strategy to support the customer’s robotic integration into modern maneuver forces is the best of our industry.”

“The scaling of our company with individuals that have served, possess high integrity, are hyper-analytical, and have a bias for action has been instrumental in our success,” added Gury. “The PDW team has walked in our customers’ shoes, and we are passionately driven to support the mission.”

A retired Navy SEAL, McGraw was with the Naval Special Warfare Command for more than 20 years. He led various SEAL and SWCC teams during his service.

McGraw holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Economics from National University. He later earned a Master of Business Administration degree from USC’s Marshall School of Business.