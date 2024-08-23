Palantir Names Former Congressman Mike Gallagher as Defense Business Head

Palantir Technologies has appointed Mike Gallagher, a former Wisconsin congressman, as head of its defense business.

Alex Karp, Palantir CEO, expressed confidence that Gallagher’s “unique talents,” which helped shape government policy against U.S. adversaries, will play a vital role for the company and its mission partners, according to a post on Palantir’s LinkedIn page.

The company noted that the former lawmaker’s national security and technology expertise, drawn from his experience as a U.S. Marine Corps officer, will also advance Palantir’s efforts to strengthen the defense technology ecosystem of the United States and its allies.

In his new role, Gallagher told Defense One that his priorities would focus on building upon the recent major contracts awarded to Palantir, such as the development of the ground station for U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node.

Growing Palantir’s footprint in the space industry and AUKUS alliance projects are also top items in his to-do list, said Gallagher. He assumed the Palantir post in June, replacing Doug Philippone, who would serve as Palantir adviser, a company spokesperson told Breaking Defense.