Palantir, Microsoft Collaborate to Boost Cloud, AI & Analytics Services for Defense and Intell Customers

Palantir Technologies and Microsoft are joining forces to provide the defense and intelligence communities with advanced cloud, artificial intelligence and analytics capabilities .

Microsoft said Thursday the collaboration will make Palantir’s cloud-based platforms available via Azure Government and Azure Government Secret and Top Secret clouds.

The Palantir Federal Cloud Service, including Foundry, Gotham, Apollo and AI Platforms, will be deployed in Microsoft Azure Government, a cloud environment designed to meet compliance and security requirements for the U.S. government, and Azure Government Secret, which caters to DoD Impact Level 6 standards, and Top Secret environments.

This integrated suite of technology is envisioned to allow for Microsoft’s large language models via Azure OpenAI Service within AIP to support critical national security missions. This will also enable operators to build AI-driven operational workloads across defense and intelligence verticals, including logistics, contracting, prioritization and action planning.

The Palantir Federal Cloud Service, including FedStart Mission Manager Platforms, is also authorized to deploy on Microsoft Azure for IL5 environments.

The services’ availability will depend on the completion of authorization and accreditation by appropriate government agencies.

Shyam Sankar, chief technology officer of Palantir, stressed that the capabilities brought about by the partnership are vital in supporting the defense and intelligence communities. He added that the company is “the first industry partner to deploy Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in classified environments.”

Deb Cupp, president of Microsoft Americas, said the expanded partnership will help speed up “the safe, secure and responsible deployment” of AI capabilities for the government. “Palantir, a leader in delivering actionable insights to government, will now leverage the power of Microsoft’s government and classified clouds and robust Azure OpenAI models to further develop AI innovations for national security missions.”