Northrop Wraps Up Preliminary Design Review for SDA’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer

Northrop Grumman has completed the preliminary design review for 74 high-speed data transport satellites for the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.
The company said Wednesday the batch includes Tranche 2 Beta satellites with new communications technologies and Tranche 2 Alpha satellites, which build on the Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites awarded in 2022.
The Tranche 2 satellites are now set for their critical design review later this year.
Blake Bullock, vice president of military space systems at Northrop, said, “As we move into detailed design for our Tranche 2 satellites, we’re executing and on-track with our Tranche 1 offerings and evaluating future opportunities with SDA programs.”
In April 2023, the company finished the design review for 42 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites.