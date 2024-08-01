Northrop Wraps Up Preliminary Design Review for SDA’s Tranche 2 Transport Layer

Northrop Grumman has completed the preliminary design review for 74 high-speed data transport satellites for the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The company said Wednesday the batch includes Tranche 2 Beta satellites with new communications technologies and Tranche 2 Alpha satellites, which build on the Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites awarded in 2022.

The Tranche 2 satellites are now set for their critical design review later this year.

Blake Bullock , vice president of military space systems at Northrop, said, “As we move into detailed design for our Tranche 2 satellites, we’re executing and on-track with our Tranche 1 offerings and evaluating future opportunities with SDA programs.”