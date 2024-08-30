Northrop Grumman’s Digital Pathfinder Engineering Project Rapidly Builds Wings for Model 437 Aircraft

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated the capability of its digital engineering ecosystem to reduce the time and costs associated with designing, building and testing aircraft on Scaled Composites’ Model 437 Vanguard. On Thursday, Northrop said the multi-mission aircraft flew for the first time using wings developed through the Digital Pathfinder project.

The Digital Pathfinder is a combination of innovative technologies, advanced manufacturing techniques and streamlined processes to enhance the design and manufacturing of aircraft. According to the aerospace and defense firm, the project utilizes lessons learned from previous programs, such as the B-21 Raider strategic bomber that Northrop manufactured for the U.S. Air Force.

The use of a digital ecosystem cuts down engineering rework and redesign to less than 1 percent compared to 15 percent to 20 percent when traditional methods are used.

“This project demonstrates how high-fidelity models within our digital ecosystem serve as a single source of truth to streamline testing and certification on future aircraft, significantly saving cost and time for our customer,” said Colin Miller, vice president of engineering at Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems.

The Model 437 is equipped with a single Pratt & Whitney 535 engine. It can carry up to 2,000 pounds of payload and fly across approximately 3000 nautical miles for up to six hours.

The aircraft was developed by Northrop subsidiary Scaled Composites for the U.S. Air Force.