Northrop Grumman Wraps Ups Flight Testing of New Multifunction Sensor

Northrop Grumman has completed the first flight campaign of its Electronically-Scanned Multifunction Reconfigurable Integrated Sensor , which is designed to perform radar, electronic warfare and communication functions simultaneously in support of warfighter operations.

The company said Tuesday the flights demonstrated EMRIS’s open architecture in collaboration with government partners using a government-provided aircraft.

During the tests, Northrop demonstrated the ability to leverage technologies from other programs to integrate multiple fielded capabilities.

EMRIS features a digital active electronically scanned array that enables it to perform multiple functions at once.

Currently, Northrop is testing a second EMRIS array and working on smaller and scalable apertures for cost-effective and size-constrained applications.