Northrop Grumman Boosts Range, Payload Capacity of MDA’s ICBM Target Vehicles

Northrop Grumman has modified the Missile Defense Agency’s intercontinental ballistic missile target vehicle to increase the range and payload capacity of ICBM target missions.

The redesign effort used virtual and augmented reality capabilities to animate and validate the target vehicle’s new integration and stacking operations, the company said on Tuesday.

Northrop installed a Peacekeeper SR119 motor to replace the target’s old Trident C4 solid rocket motor, giving it the required longevity to support upcoming missile defense testing.

The aerospace company noted that the SR119 rocket motor was recalled from retirement and repurposed to meet the performance requirements of the target’s original design.

Robin Heard, director of targets at Northrop, said the new design was achieved by combining new and proven technologies to create the best solution that meets customer needs.

“It’s about finding the right balance of affordability and innovation – combining capable, government-owned surplus motors and sophisticated front ends to simulate current and emerging threats,” Heard noted.

Northrop completed the critical design review of the redesigned ICBM target in early August and scheduled the vehicle for flight testing in the second half of 2025.

The defense firm is the prime contractor for the ICBM target vehicles, which the MDA uses to test the efficacy of the United States’ missile defense systems.