Noblis MSD Lands Spot on Navy’s $982M Unmanned Surface Vehicle Contract

Noblis MSD has secured a spot on a $982 million contract from the U.S. Navy to support the 2024 Unmanned Surface Vehicle, or USV, Family of Systems.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity , or IDIQ, contract, Noblis aims to manufacture present and forthcoming mission support capabilities, including autonomy and vehicle control systems, ashore and platform elements and logistics and sustainment programs, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Mile Corrigan , president and CEO of Noblis and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “This contract taps directly into recent innovations from our Noblis Sponsored Research program, which develops new technologies, methods and solutions to advance our customers’ mission needs.”

“Our team offers the cross-functional capacity to deliver breakthrough solutions based on that research,” she added.

The USV Systems feature the platforms that will make up the U.S. Navy’s future unmanned surface fleet. Glenn Hickok , president of Noblis MSD, said the company is honored to be part of such an essential initiative.

“Our expertise and capabilities are aligned to advance the U.S. Navy mission to operationalize the next generation of unmanned maritime technology,” Hickok stated.

The IDIQ contract has a five-year period and was issued by the Naval Sea Systems Command.