NLRB Taps Verizon for Network Upgrade Services; Michael Adams Quoted

Michael Adams / Verizon
The National Labor Relations Board has awarded Verizon a $4 million enterprise infrastructure solutions contract to reconfigure and update the software-defined wide area network of the agency’s 48 branches and headquarters.

The installation of new security features and cloud hosting services is also included in the reconfiguration task for the NLRB, an independent federal agency assigned to protect private sector employees’ rights, Verizon said.

The company’s SD-WAN architecture is designed to allow user installation of agile, application-driven and secure networks delivering smooth performance at controlled costs.

The EIS contract award underscores of the company’s “meaningful customer relationships” that enable the delivery of quality solutions tailored to specific needs, said Michael Adams, Verizon’s associate vice president for federal civilian business.

Verizon also recently secured an SD-WAN contract from the Commonwealth of Virginia, which involved the solution’s deployment in 1,000 sites.

In July, the National Weather Service awarded Verizon a task order worth nearly $80 million to deploy the company’s network systems in handling various NWS data.

