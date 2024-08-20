Navy Veteran Matthew Macnak Takes On SVP Role at AI Company Primer

Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology company Primer has appointed Matthew Macnak as senior vice president of customer solutions engineering.

Macnak’s prior employers include software companies Instabase and DataRobot, aerospace and defense company Elbit Systems of America and Amazon Web Services, Primer said on LinkedIn.

Before joining the defense industry, the newly-appointed Primer SVP had served aboard the USS Alaska as a U.S. Navy submarine officer, completing 6 strategic deterrent patrols.

Macnak holds a master’s degree in electrical and computer engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Business Administration degree from University of California, Los Angeles – Anderson School of Management.

Macnak’s hiring comes about two months after Primer added new members to its executive leadership team. In late June, the company appointed Erin Hawley as chief revenue officer and Joe Chang as chief technology officer.

Regarding their appointment, Primer CEO Sean Moriarty said, “With Erin and Joe, we have hired visionary and deeply accomplished leaders who will accelerate Primer’s momentum towards becoming a leading provider of AI solutions to the world’s most critical institutions.”