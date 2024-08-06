Muon Space Raises $57M in Series B Funding Round

Muon Space, a designer, builder and operator of low Earth orbit satellite constellations, announced raising $56.7 million from its Series B funding round, which saw participation from new funders Activate Capital and Acme Capital, along with existing investors Costanoa Ventures, Radical Ventures and Congruent Ventures.

Muon Space said Monday that the fresh funds will accelerate the buildout of its Halo satellite, for which it has thus far secured over $100 million in committed customer contracts in 2024.

Among the contracts is an agreement to develop and deliver three satellites for the Vindler constellation of aerospace and defense company SNC. Vindler will work to offer radio frequency collection and analytics functionality.

Commenting on the contract, Muon Space President Gregory Smirin said his company’s selection by SNC “really underlines our competitive edge.”

For his part, Muon Space CEO Jonny Dyer said the investments his company has received and “our growing list of top-tier strategic partners, like SNC, position us to accelerate our mission and make space-based intelligence accessible and impactful across a variety of sectors.”