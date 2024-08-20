MTSI Awarded $74M MDA Deal to Build Testing Platform for Missile Defeat Kill Webs

The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Modern Technology Solutions Inc. a $73.6 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide a digital engineering ecosystem for testing and assessing missile defeat kill webs.

Under the deal, MTSI will build and deploy the required experimentation and evaluation platform to accelerate the MDKW’s transition into usable technology, the Department of Defense said.

The government issued an $11.9 million task order through the IDIQ for the project’s initial work, which will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama.

The contract’s ordering period runs from Aug. 19, 2024, through Aug. 18, 2029.

MDA selected MTSI as the winning vendor following a competitive acquisition process through the publication of its broad agency announcement at SAM.gov.

The agency then obligated $1.8 million from its fiscal 2023 funds for the first task order under the project.

Over the next five years, MTSI will work closely with the MDA in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama for the agreement’s work specifications.