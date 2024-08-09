MicroStrategy Government Cloud Platform Added to AWS Marketplace; Mel Zeledon Quoted

Public sector customers can now access MicroStrategy’s cloud-based business intelligence platform through Amazon Web Services’ digital marketplace.

The company said Thursday the AWS Marketplace listing will enable federal agencies to buy and deploy its artificial intelligence-powered MicroStrategy One for Government platform to quickly glean insights from data and make decisions while meeting data security and privacy requirements.

MicroStrategy One for Government is a managed software-as-a-service offering certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The platform features a generative AI bot, called Auto, and the HyperIntelligence capability, designed to provide users with actionable insights by hovering over keywords.

“MicroStrategy ONE for Government provides organizations with secure, trusted data insights that empower users at all levels, helping them make faster, data-driven decisions while adhering to the complex requirements and regulations expected by government agencies,” said Mel Zeledon, executive vice president of alliances and transformation at MicroStrategy.

“This new marketplace listing strengthens our strategic partnership with AWS and provides a seamless way for federal, state and local officials to purchase MicroStrategy ONE using their AWS-allocated budget,” Zeledon added.