Maximus Secures OPM Contract to Enhance Customer Service for Health Benefits Program

Maximus , has booked a $20 million contract from the Office of Personnel Management to provide customer service support for the Postal Service Health Benefits Program , which is set for a November launch.

The contact center services provider said Tuesday it will oversee the customer support initiatives of the program, which will provide health insurance to eligible Postal Service employees, annuitants and their families beginning in 2025.

Under the contract, Maximus will utilize OPM’s enhanced customer service platform to manage calls and emails for the program. The company will assist eligible clients in claiming their insurance benefits.

Maximus will use its own Total Experience Management platform and its advanced telephony, customer relationship management and call quality reporting features. The TXM is a cloud-based technology that combines platforms for communications, customer and employee strategies and microservices like AI web services, chatbots and the Maximus Intelligent Virtual Assistant.

The Postal Service Health Benefits Program will replace the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program coverage for eligible groups.

Larry Reagan, senior managing director of federal civilian market at Maximus, stated, “The Postal Service Health Benefits Program is an invaluable benefit for the U.S. Postal Service workforce, and Maximus is uniquely positioned to develop this new contact center and Customer Experience approach based on more than 30 years of experience working with OPM.”

