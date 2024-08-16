in News, Space

Maxar Intelligence Launches Second Block of WorldView Legion Satellites; Dan Smoot Quoted

Maxar Intelligence has deployed its third and fourth high-resolution Earth imagery and mapping satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The company said Thursday the two WorldView Legion satellites were placed into a mid-inclination orbit, allowing for dawn-to-dusk data collection.

Company CEO Dan Smoot, said, “Having multiple WorldView Legion satellites in MIO dramatically increases our ability to collect high-resolution, 30 cm-class imagery across more times of day and gain more visibility in areas that face frequent weather events like morning fog.” 

“The additional capacity will also enable us to meet growing global demand for high-resolution data and further extend our geospatial foundation advantage, collectively fueling our ability to build more advanced products that support our customers’ toughest missions,” Smoot added.

Two more satellites will be launched in the coming months to complete Maxar Intelligence’s WorldView Legion constellation. The first two satellites were deployed in May.

Written by Kacey Roberts

