Matthew McFadden Advocates for Federal Migration to Post Quantum Cryptography With GDIT’s Help

General Dynamics Information Technology‘s Matthew McFadden said in a recent article that his company is ready to assist federal agencies in addressing the challenges posed by the need to adopt post-quantum cryptography.

The adoption of PQC is necessary because of the potential ability of quantum computers to break current encryption methods, like public key cryptography algorithms, which federal agency information systems rely on, the GDIT vice president of cyber said in an article posted Wednesday on the company’s website.

The move towards quantum-resistant encryption is being advanced by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which recently released PQC algorithms, described by McFadden as “a critical step forward in preparing for the post-quantum era, providing a roadmap for agencies to begin their transition to quantum-resistant encryption.”

In McFadden’s opinion, with the availability of NIST-approved algorithms, the time to begin the migration process is now, and GDIT will work to support the process by providing various tools and technologies.

“Migrating public-key cryptography to PQC will require deliberate planning, and agencies need a trusted partner to ensure their cryptography strategy is innovative and ready for the post-quantum future,” McFadden said.