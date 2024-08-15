Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Forge Partnership to Boost Solid Rocket Motor Production

Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics have agreed to collaborate to enhance the production of solid rocket motors .

The strategic partnership is intended to strengthen the security and resiliency of the supply chain, Lockheed Martin said Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the project will start in 2025 with the production of solid rocket motors for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System, or GMLRS, at the General Dynamics facility in Camden, Arkansas. After this, the focus will turn to other products through a phased planning approach.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems , or GD-OTS, will expand its Camden operations by utilizing advanced manufacturing methods to build cost-effective and reliable solid rocket motors at production scale.

This development follows Lockheed Martin’s establishment of the Solid Rocket Motor Product Center. The center is intended to ensure a reliable supply of affordable propulsion systems.

Tim Cahill, president of Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, said the partnership is necessary in ramping up the production of solid rocket motors. “Maintaining a robust and diverse supply chain for solid rocket motors is critical to advancing our 21st Century Security vision for a stronger, more resilient defense industrial base that keeps our customers around the globe ahead of emerging threats.”

Firat Gezen, president of GD-OTS, said the collaboration is in line with the company’s commitment to strengthen the defense industrial base and provide critical capability to the warfighter. “We are proud to apply our expertise in missile subsystems to deliver new capabilities that will add resiliency to the domestic supply chain.”