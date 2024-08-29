LMI Secures Contract to Provide Technical Support for DOD Office; Jon Baba Quoted

LMI has booked a contract to enhance the parts management and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages programs of the Department of Defense’s Defense Standardization Program Office.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the award, which extends its over two-decade technical support for DSPO, covers collaboration forums, knowledge-sharing tools and policy development activities support.

Additionally, LMI will work to promote international interoperability with allies and partners in support of DSPO’s critical operations.