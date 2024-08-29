LMI Secures Contract to Provide Technical Support for DOD Office; Jon Baba Quoted

LMI has booked a contract to enhance the parts management and diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages programs of the Department of Defense’s Defense Standardization Program Office.
The Tysons, Virginia-based company said Wednesday the award, which extends its over two-decade technical support for DSPO, covers collaboration forums, knowledge-sharing tools and policy development activities support.
Additionally, LMI will work to promote international interoperability with allies and partners in support of DSPO’s critical operations.
Jon Baba, senior vice president of defense market at LMI, commented, “This collaboration strengthens the DSPO’s operational capabilities to promote interoperability, reduce total ownership costs, and achieve sustainment readiness in defense systems.”