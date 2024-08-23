in Contract Awards, News

LMI Awarded DOD Contract for Supply Chain Capability Development; Jon Baba Quoted

Jon Baba / LMI
LMI Awarded DOD Contract for Supply Chain Capability Development; Jon Baba Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

LMI has secured a $43 million contract from the Department of Defense to expand the Supply Chain Risk Evaluation Environment capability to enhance logistics decision-making processes across the agency in support of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

Under the contract, the company said Thursday it will develop SCREEn by adding more weapon systems, data and users, including the Defense Logistics Agency, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

LMI initially developed SCREEn to provide decision-ready supply chain resiliency analytics for the F-35 Joint Program Office.

Jon Baba, senior vice president of the defense market at LMI, said, “Leveraging our SCRM tools, deep logistical expertise, and innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, SCREEn will foster valuable insights and courses of action that enhance the readiness of the F-35 and other critical platforms.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

