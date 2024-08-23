LMI Awarded DOD Contract for Supply Chain Capability Development; Jon Baba Quoted

LMI has secured a $43 million contract from the Department of Defense to expand the Supply Chain Risk Evaluation Environment capability to enhance logistics decision-making processes across the agency in support of the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

Under the contract, the company said Thursday it will develop SCREEn by adding more weapon systems, data and users, including the Defense Logistics Agency, the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency and the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

LMI initially developed SCREEn to provide decision-ready supply chain resiliency analytics for the F-35 Joint Program Office.