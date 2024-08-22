Leslie Jones Joins CyrusOne as EVP, Chief People Officer

CyrusOne has named Leslie Jones as its new executive vice president and chief people officer.

She brings to the role an expansive experience as a human resources executive, with her most recent post as the chief HR officer at Coalfire, where she oversaw the cybersecurity company’s human capital strategy, CyrusOne said.

In her LinkedIn profile, Jones shared that her over two decades of professional experience includes leadership posts in IT and cyber industries, adviser for senior executives and as manager of HR functions.

In a statement, CyrusOne CEO Eric Schwartz welcomed Jones’ signing as “an exciting new chapter” for the organization, noting that the new CPO’s expertise will ensure that the company will remain “at the cutting edge of talent and organizational development.”

Previously, the new appointee served as HR vice president at Benefitfocus, HR director at Blackbaud and HR manager at Sun Microsystems, now owned by Oracle.

Earlier in her career, Jones held key leadership positions at several technology companies, including StorageTek and EDS.

Jones earned a master’s in leadership and organizations from the University of Denver and a bachelor’s in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University.