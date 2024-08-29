in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Leonardo DRS Books $117M Army Contract for Thermal Weapons Sights

Leonardo DRS, a defense technology provider, was awarded a $117 million contract by the U.S. Army to purchase advanced thermal weapon sights.

The company said Tuesday the new order is a continuation of the current IDIQ contract for Family of Weapon Sights – Individual, a clip-on weapon sight that features the company’s uncooled thermal imaging technology.

The FWS-I wirelessly connects to helmet-mounted vision systems such as night vision goggle binoculars and integrated visual augmentation systems. The stand-alone weapon sight works to detect targets day or night, even in challenging environmental conditions.

Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the electro-optical infrared systems business at DRS, said, “This cutting-edge technology ensures soldiers will have the most advanced weapon sight systems on the battlefield today.”

Written by Miles Jamison

