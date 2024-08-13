Leidos Receives $191M Software Development Contract From Army; Roy Stevens Quoted

Leidos has received a contract from the Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground to advance joint lifecycle software and management systems throughout the center.

Under the $191 million contract, Leidos aims to continue modernizing mission software for the U.S. Army, including implementing cyber-hardened programs, system engineering and technical services, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Tuesday.

Roy Stevens , president of Leidos National Security sector and a 2023 Wash100 awardee , said, “For the U.S. Army to deliver precise, longer-range fires to counter continuous innovation from near-peer threats, they need software systems capable of incremental modernization.”

The contract’s work will support the Army’s Communications-Electronics Command Software Engineering Center, C3T Directorate and Fires Division as the company works to subdue adversaries’ mission software innovation.

“Applying our expertise in DevSecOps, we will sustain and upgrade fires systems and integrate third-party applications supporting the vision for the Army of 2030 and beyond,” Stevens added.

The mission software development contract has a term of five years, with a six-month extension option.