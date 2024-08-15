Leidos Books $86M NGA Analytics Systems Management Contract; Roy Stevens Quoted

Leidos has secured a potential five-year, $86.4 million indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract dubbed “Chinook” from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide lifecycle management services for existing and emerging analytics systems.

The task orders under the contract cover software development, systems engineering, integration and operations and sustainment services for NGA’s commercial joint mapping tool kit, target coordinate mensuration validation, advanced analyst augmentation analytical cloud enablement and the Tearline open-source intelligence systems, the company said Wednesday.

Roy Stevens , president of the national security sector at Leidos and a Wash100 awardee, said, “Building on our longstanding relationship with NGA, we are committed to sustaining and evolving these analysis systems for ongoing decision advantage.”

Stevens noted, “Geospatial intelligence analysts use a spectrum of tools and need them to perform to support their missions.”