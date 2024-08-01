Latent AI Appoints James Cartwright as Strategic Adviser

Latent AI, an expediter of edge AI offerings for national security, has added James Cartwright, a retired U.S. Marine Corps general, as a strategic adviser to its board.

The company said Wednesday, the former vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff retired from active duty in Sept. 2011 after 40 years of service. He was known and extolled for his technical acumen and strategic foresight.

Commenting on Cartwright’s appointment, Jags Kandasamy, CEO and co-founder of Latent AI, remarked, “General Cartwright’s unparalleled experience and strategic vision will be invaluable in guiding the development and deployment of secure and adaptable AI solutions that empower our warfighters on the front lines. Together, we’ll ensure the U.S. maintains a decisive advantage in the ever-evolving national security landscape.”

In addition to helping modernize and transform the U.S. military for the digital age, Cartwright pioneered integrating advanced technologies into national security strategy. He blended complex systems with operational realities and accelerated innovation in cybersecurity, command-and-control and data analytics.

Cartwright expressed enthusiasm about Latent AI’s focus on creating a secure and adaptable intelligent edge. “Latent AI’s focus on delivering secure and agile AI solutions for national security applications is exactly what’s needed in today’s ever-evolving threat landscape.”