in Acquisition & Procurement, Contract Awards, DOD, News, Technology

L3Harris Technologies Secures New Contract to Repair Navy Tactical Radios

Logo/L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Secures New Contract to Repair Navy Tactical Radios - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Navy has awarded L3Harris Technologies a firm-fixed-priced contract valued at $28.5 million to repair its multifunctional information distribution system joint tactical radio systems, specifically the concurrent multi-netting-4 systems.

Under the five-year deal, L3Harris will work alongside the Naval Supply Systems Command’s Integrated Weapon Support Team to ensure combat readiness of the MIDS JTRS. Work will be performed in the company’s facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, and in Lynwood, Washington, until Aug. 29, the Department of Defense said.

In June, the defense company secured a $998.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to manufacture and sustain MIDS JTRS terminals for the U.S. Navy.

The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serves as the contracting activity. 

The MIDS JTRS is a multi-channel, software-defined radio system that offers advanced Link 16 and Tactical Air Navigation functionalities. There are currently three variants of the terminals: Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant.

The MIDS JTRS program is funded by the U.S. Navy.

L3Harris Technologies Secures New Contract to Repair Navy Tactical Radios - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Naval leaders, experts and innovators from government and industry will discuss how they’re enhancing maritime security, driving technological advancements and fostering strategic cooperation during the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Navy Summit, which will take place on Aug. 15. Register now to attend this important event!

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Acquisition & Procurement

mm

Written by Elodie Collins

Erica Lewis Joins ICF as Vice President and Health Modernization Services Head - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Erica Lewis Joins ICF as Vice President and Health Modernization Services Head
Leidos Receives $191M Software Development Contract From Army; Roy Stevens Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Leidos Receives $191M Software Development Contract From Army; Roy Stevens Quoted