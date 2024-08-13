L3Harris Technologies Secures New Contract to Repair Navy Tactical Radios

The U.S. Navy has awarded L3Harris Technologies a firm-fixed-priced contract valued at $28.5 million to repair its multifunctional information distribution system joint tactical radio systems, specifically the concurrent multi-netting-4 systems.

Under the five-year deal, L3Harris will work alongside the Naval Supply Systems Command’s Integrated Weapon Support Team to ensure combat readiness of the MIDS JTRS. Work will be performed in the company’s facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah, and in Lynwood, Washington, until Aug. 29, the Department of Defense said.

In June, the defense company secured a $998.8 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to manufacture and sustain MIDS JTRS terminals for the U.S. Navy.

The Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, serves as the contracting activity.

The MIDS JTRS is a multi-channel, software-defined radio system that offers advanced Link 16 and Tactical Air Navigation functionalities. There are currently three variants of the terminals: Concurrent Multi-Netting-4, the Tactical Targeting Network Technology and the F-22 variant.

The MIDS JTRS program is funded by the U.S. Navy.

