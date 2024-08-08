in News

L3Harris Demos Autonomous Air Defense Capability

Photo / l3harris.com
L3Harris Technologies’ Agile Development Group has completed testing its new robotic, short-range air defense combat vehicle prototype.

The company said Wednesday the test was part of the 2024 Project Convergence Capstone 4 field experiment, which involved a series of exercises designed to refine military strategies.

During testing, L3Harris featured advanced long-range surveillance and electronic attack capabilities integrated into a fully autonomous combat vehicle.

The prototype covered 175 kilometers of challenging terrain over six days.

The vehicle demonstrated counter-unmanned aircraft system surveillance and electronic warfare using an autonomous multi-sensor cross-cueing payload and dynamic reconnaissance to capture optical data while on the move at beyond-line-of-sight ranges.

Written by Kacey Roberts

