Krishnan Rajagopalan Joins NobleReach Foundation Board to Support Talent Development Programs

The NobleReach Foundation, a private nonprofit supporting tech and entrepreneurial talent development, has named as its board member Krishnan Rajagopalan, CEO emeritus of executive search company Heidrick & Struggles.

Rajagopalan’s decades of talent acquisition experience across industries will help in its talent development programs, NobleReach said Tuesday.

Named among Bloomberg Business Week’s “100 Most Influential Executive Recruiters in the World,” Rajagopalan had worked with Heidrick & Struggles for more than 23 years, serving as its president and CEO for over seven years before becoming CEO emeritus, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Arun Gupta, NobleReach CEO, described Rajagopalan as “a real superstar” whose talent creation experience will help guide the foundation’s mission and talent approach.

“We look forward to working with him and witnessing his impact,” Gupta said.

“Supporting talented professionals inside and outside of our government will be a cross-sector effort and I’m thankful to NobleReach for this exciting opportunity,” Rajagopalan remarked following his board membership announcement.

One of NobleReach’s recent projects is a research partnership with Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology to investigate U.S. talent trends in emerging technologies and enhance alignment between academic programs and industry needs.