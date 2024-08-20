in Executive Moves, News

Keith Moore Joins CyberCore Technologies as Growth, Business Development VP

CyberCore Technologies has appointed intelligence community executive Keith Moore as vice president of growth and business development.

In a LinkedIn post published Monday, the Elkridge, Maryland-based information technology services company said Moore will oversee CyberCore’s business development, capture management and strategic growth initiatives.

CyberCore CEO Jennifer Kauffman welcomed Moore’s addition to the leadership team.

Keith brings an exceptional depth of knowledge that spans the entire business development and capture process, as well as program execution. With his talent and expertise, we are confident that CyberCore will achieve the levels of organic growth we are projecting,” Kauffman said in a statement.

He brings to the role over 25 years of experience in technical management within the Department of Defense community.

Moore, a certified Project Management Professional, most recently served as capture director at Peraton, where he led the capture of several DOD and Intelligence Community contracts.

His industry career included senior capture and program management positions at several GovCon firms, including Perspecta, Concurrent Technologies Corp., Axom Technologies and Booz Allen Hamilton, according to his profile on the professional networking platform.

Moore has a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Maryland University College and a master’s degree in information systems from American Military University.

