Joseph Adamo Promoted to State, Law Enforcement and Justice VP at SAIC

Science Applications International Corp. has appointed Joseph Adamo as its vice president of state, law enforcement and justice.

Adamo, who brings to the role over two decades of experience cultivating key relationships to support federal government customers, specifically the Department of State, announced his new position Monday via LinkedIn.

The LinkedIn profile also highlights the new appointee’s capability to deliver consistent messaging for targeted program managers and customers to advance his organization’s mission objectives.

Prior to his elevation, Adamo served as senior director and account manager for SAIC’s business with the State Department, where he supervised program implementations to increase revenue and profits and enhance customer satisfaction.

Earlier, Adamo had served as an executive director at ManTech International, where he handled programs with up to $25 million of annual revenue, and as a technical director at Acuity.

Adamo’s career includes a nearly six-year stint at Buchanan & Edwards and more than two years as a program manager at ActioNet.