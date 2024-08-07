Joanne Sullivan and Karen Base Assume Senior Vice President Roles at Smoothstack; Chris Coligado Quoted

Information technology staffing services provider Smoothstack has appointed Joanne Sullivan as senior vice president of capture and proposals and Karen Base as SVP of client solutions.

The company said Tuesday the executives will expand its federal business by developing infrastructure for capture and proposal programs and centers for cyber operations, artificial intelligence, data engineering, digital transformation and modern application development.

Smoothstack co-founder and CEO John Akkara remarked, “Both Joanne and Karen bring decades of experience to these roles and will help Smoothstack accelerate the adoption of its HTD model and new technology solution offerings within the public sector and close the technology skills gap delaying mission-critical digital initiatives.”

Sullivan has over 25 years of consulting experience with federal system integrators such as CACI , ASRC Federal , Booz Allen Hamilton , Computer Sciences Corp., CSRA and General Dynamics ’ IT business.

Base, with over 25 years of experience in building and growing capability teams, previously worked at Capgemini Government Solutions and Booz Allen as well as led her own consulting firm.

Concerning Base’s appointment, Smoothstack Executive Vice President and federal market lead Chris Coligado said on LinkedIn that he and the rest of the leadership team are “looking forward to the great things you will do for our Technology Consulting Solutions and Innovation excellence!”