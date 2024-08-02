Jacobs Selected as Program Manager for California Hydrogen Hub Project

Jacobs will lead a public-private partnership that will establish a clean hydrogen hub in California.

Work as the program manager for the nearly $13 billion Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems involves providing delivery oversight, integrating project activities and driving best practices across the entire hydrogen lifecycle of feedstock, production, distribution and offtake, Jacobs said Thursday.

With program work expected to begin in the second half of 2024, the ARCHES hub is projected to generate 190,000 metric tons of hydrogen by 2032, delivering renewable electricity for various applications and decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 2.5 million metric tons annually.

The hydrogen generation capability would also result in more than 220,000 new green jobs, according to Jacobs.

The Department of Energy will provide $1.2 billion for ARCHES through the Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs program.

Jacobs’ selection to drive the program builds on its previous work in some of the largest critical infrastructure projects in California, including the Pure Water Project for Las Virgenes-Triunfo, Los Angeles World Airports Capital Improvement Program and the Los Angeles Federal Courthouse.

“Jacobs has been an integral partner from the onset – providing important guidance during preparation for, and participation in, our DOE interview, supporting us through award negotiations with the government and now helping us to initiate the people, process, systems and tools required to hit the ground running to properly launch and successfully deliver this epic program,” said ARCHES CEO Angelina Galiteva.