IRS Seeking Contractors Capable of Supporting New Digital Gateway Platform

The Internal Revenue Service is looking into potential sources of information technology managed services to implement a new digital gateway where internal and external users can access complex IRS business services faster compared to the existing system.

The planned Customer Integration Gateway will replace the Integrated Enterprise Portal, the platform taxpayers, third parties, tax practitioners and employees currently use to access IRS business applications, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov on Thursday.

Accenture Federal Services holds the $1.34 billion IEP IT managed services contract, under which it provides application development, cloud hosting, security and operations services for over 100 business applications.

Unlike the IEP acquisition method, the IRS intends to award blanket purchase agreements in fiscal year 2025 to multiple vendors, which would deliver the CIG requirements, including a private data center and cloud, separately.

Interested parties have until Aug. 23 to submit responses to the IRS’s notice.

Responses obtained through the request for information will inform the agency’s acquisition approach and help determine how it could engage the services of small businesses.