Integral Federal IT & App Services Now Available on AWS Marketplace; Amanda Windle Quoted

Integral Federal is now offering its information technology and application services on the Amazon Web Services Marketplace, providing AWS customers with hardware and software support, robust security measures and system updates.

The services are designed to support critical missions by delivering efficient end-user assistance, minimizing downtime and boosting productivity, Integral Federal said Tuesday.

Amanda Windle , chief growth officer at Integral Federal, commented, “We’re eager to further our support to our current customers and collaborate with new customers to meet their quickly evolving enterprise IT and application needs.”