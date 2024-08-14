in News, Space

Hughes Delivers Over 5,000 Terminals for Eutelsat OneWeb Satellite Connectivity Service

Hughes Network Systems, an EchoStar company, has shipped over 5,000 HL1120W electronically steerable antennas tailored for the Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation.

The terminal, manufactured in a facility in Maryland, supports satellite connectivity via the Eutelsat OneWeb space architecture, delivering download speeds of up to 195 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 32 Mbps, even in remote locations, Hughes said Tuesday.

The HL1120W phased-array antenna can transition from one satellite beam to the next every 11 seconds to provide uninterrupted, low-latency connectivity.

Paul Gaske, chief operating officer of Hughes, said the EchoStar family of companies is developing multi-orbit, multi-transport enterprise-class technologies to meet the demand of the private and public sectors for enhanced connectivity to support their digital transformation efforts.

Hughes also supported Eutelsat OneWeb by providing gateway electronics and core modules for the LEO system terminals to enable 10,000 beam-to-beam and satellite-to-satellite handoffs per second.

Written by Kristen Smith

