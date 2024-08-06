HII Company Enlighten Opens Maryland Facility; Andy Green Quoted

HII company Enlighten opened a new hub in Columbia, Maryland, on July 31 to enhance services for U.S. military and national security agencies.

The facility will support science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and foster local talent through internships and mentorships, HII said Monday.

Andy Green , HII executive vice president, HII Mission Technologies president and 2024 Wash100 awardee, said, “This expansion allows Enlighten and HII to better serve our clients while also strengthening our presence in a region known for its technological innovation and talent. We look forward to continuing our growth and contributing to the local community.”

At the opening, Enlighten showcased its new cloud-based big data platform, Ionic, which provides comprehensive data visibility and supports data normalization, enrichment, ingestion and storage.