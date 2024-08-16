HII Books DOD Contract for Presidential & Executive Aircraft Modernization Effort; Grant Hagen Quoted

HII ’s mission technologies division has secured a contract worth over $30 million under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center multiple-award vehicle to support the U.S. Air Force in upgrading its presidential and executive aircraft fleet.

Under the task order, the company said Thursday its Ohio team will enhance aircraft reliability and supportability by analyzing critical systems and advising on equipment improvements for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Presidential and Executive Airpower Directorate.

The directorate oversees all life-cycle activities for the recapitalization of Air Force One and E-4B aircraft, and the sustainment of Air Force One, E-4B, C-12, C-32, C-37 and C-40 aircraft.