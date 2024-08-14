Guidehouse, Google Public Sector Collaborate to Modernize Federal Government Operations

Guidehouse , a global consulting company, is joining forces with Google Public Sector to provide support to federal government agencies in modernizing their systems and guiding their cloud-based transformation.

The partnership is intended to make government operations more efficient, secure and modern, Guidehouse said Tuesday. The two companies will work together to help government agencies adopt digital innovations, streamline operations and refine their decision-making process.

Through the collaboration, federal agencies will have access to Guidehouse’s expertise in digital transformation and Google Cloud’s advanced technology enabling them to modernize their operations while cutting their expenses. This includes updating legacy systems, strengthening security and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

Google Cloud will enable government agencies to utilize its scalable and secure infrastructure such as online portals for accessing information, mobile applications for engaging with government services and AI agents for providing real-time aid. With these features, the agencies can provide fast, seamless and secure services to their constituents.

Ben Butler, executive director of strategic technology alliance at Guidehouse, expressed his excitement over the partnership. “We are excited to expand our relationship with Google Cloud and support the federal government in its mission to modernize and innovate. Our partnership with Google Public Sector empowers us to deliver innovative solutions that drive mission success for government agencies.”

Austin Adams, director of delivery partners at Google Public Sector, said the collaboration with Guidehouse will help streamline operations and unlock new possibilities resulting in competent services to federal government clients and their constituents. “Google Public Sector is thrilled to partner with Guidehouse, combining their expertise with Google Cloud’s power to accelerate digital transformation across government.”

Catch industry experts discuss how international partnerships, coalition warfare and emerging technologies are reshaping the defense landscape. Register now for the GovCon International Summit, which will take place on Oct. 10.