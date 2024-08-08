Greg O’Connell Named Vice President of Federal at Nutanix

Nutanix has named Greg O’Connell as vice president of federal. O’Connell confirmed his new role via a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The newly appointed executive has over 25 years of experience in enterprise sales with a focus on the public sector. Before becoming VP, he served as senior director of sales overseeing intelligence community and Department of Defense projects at Nutanix.

O’Connell also held the U.S. federal senior director position at Infoblox, where he worked on an $8 million contract from the U.S. Air Force, and was the director of worldwide government at IBM’s Workplace Forms Division.

At Netcordia, he led the federal operations business unit as vice president and secured some of the company’s largest transactions with the U.S. Army.

Earlier in his career, the University of Kentucky alumnus worked at PureEdge Solutions, Tellme Networks, Sybase Software, AT&T and Netscape Communications.