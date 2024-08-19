GovCon Index Bounced Back Last Week

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 2.36%, recovering from an earlier slip into negative territory. The week was shaped by steady gains, with five straight days of growth lifting the average to $5,342.51.

GovCon Index is a tool that tracks and displays stock market data from 30 notable government contracting enterprises in real time. This information allows users to gain insights into the financial performance of each individual organization and offers a glimpse into the general trends shaping today’s GovCon marketplace.

Mercury Systems—which grew by 11.22%—was last week’s top performer. Gains of 7.57% earned AeroVironment second place, and Kratos (+6.76%) was third. Booz Allen Hamilton (+6.71%) followed closely behind, and Palantir (+6.45%) came in fifth.

Last week was the first time GovCon Index recorded a full week of uninterrupted growth since its inception in December.