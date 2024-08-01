General Dynamics Receives $174M Army Contract for Stryker Vehicle Retrofit, Repair

General Dynamics‘ land systems business has secured a $174.4 million contract from the U.S. Army to retrofit and repair the service branch’s Stryker family of vehicles.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday General Dynamics Land Systems’ work under the cost-plus-fixed fee contract will run through Feb. 28, 2029.

The Army Contracting Command’s Detroit Arsenal in Michigan sought bid online in a sole-source solicitation limited to the Sterling Heights, Michigan-based General Dynamics unit.

The contract solicitation, posted Jan. 30, specified a five-year period, with April 1, 2024, as the starting date.

The service branch will schedule work locations and obligate funding upon the grant of each task order.

In April, DOD announced that GDLS won a $518.8 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract also for U.S. Army Stryker vehicle system technical support through a single-source online solicitation in November.

The company secured another Army contract in February valued at $210.3 million to support Stryker brigade combat teams.

The General Dynamics unit has been providing Stryker vehicle support to the Army since March 2019, when it secured two separate five-year contracts worth $1.36 billion each for the services.