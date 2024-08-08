FBI Awards Booz Allen Spot on $8B IT Support Blanket Purchase Agreement; Carl Ghattas Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a spot on an $8 billion contract from the FBI to advance digital modernization.

Under the second iteration of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Information Technology Supplies and Support Services blanket purchase agreement , Booz Allen plans to develop innovative technologies and IT support services, including artificial intelligence and quantum systems, to aid national defense operations, the McLean, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

Carl Ghattas , senior vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm’s law enforcement and immigration business, said, “We are honored to have the opportunity to bring best-in-class, secure, modern technology solutions to the FBI through this contract vehicle—a key tactic in protecting the country from national security threats.”

The FBI BPA contract will provide programs centered on improving daily operations such as workplace operations, business applications and infrastructure systems. Booz Allen will also continue to enlist software development, data analytics, cloud applications and cybersecurity services throughout the Bureau to face upcoming threats.

“Booz Allen has supported critical law enforcement missions for decades and we are pleased to have the opportunity to continue to support the FBI efforts to identify and disrupt emerging threats at the speed of mission,” Ghattas added.

Operations will continue in Huntsville, Alabama, where the FBI is building an Innovation Center tailored to providing the Berau with new capabilities.

Gary Pomajevich , a Huntsville-based distinguished engineer within Booz Allen’s law enforcement and immigration business, said the company is excited to continue advancing national security in Huntsville alongside the FBI.

“Booz Allen has been investing in the people, technology, and community of Huntsville for years, working to operationalize critical technology, empower and grow the workforce, and ensure mission success,” Pomajevich stated.

The FBI BPA contract continues Booz Allen’s decades of support to the Bureau.